Peruvian Air Force C-27J Spartan multirole tactical airlifter. Credit: © Leonardo S.p.A.

The Peruvian Air Force has ordered an additional C-27J Spartan multirole tactical airlifter, bringing its total fleet to five.

This order is part of an ongoing “air mobility enhancement programme” aimed at addressing the country’s challenging terrain and improving access to remote regions, Leonardo stated in a release on 14 May 2026.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Delivery of the new aircraft to the Air Force’s Grupo 8 is scheduled for 2027.

This C-27J Spartan will be the first in Peru to feature the Next Generation configuration, which includes updated avionics and aerodynamic improvements.

With this acquisition, the Peruvian Air Force aims to further strengthen its capability for missions including transport, airdrop, rescue, disaster relief, and firefighting.

Since the introduction of the C-27J in 2015, Peru’s fleet has completed nearly 16,000 flight hours, transported about 240,000 passengers and 9,000 tonnes of cargo, and conducted nearly 600 medical evacuation missions.

The aircraft have taken part in emergency responses to earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and supply shortages across the country.

The C-27J can operate at high altitudes and perform missions on unpaved, short runways without the need for lighting, landing aids, or ground support. It has a maximum service ceiling of 30,000 feet and can carry a payload of up to 11,300 kilograms.

Peru selected the platform in part for its localised support capabilities, which include the transfer of technical expertise for autonomous maintenance and the establishment of training centres.

With this latest contract, the number of C-27Js procured worldwide has reached 100, with 21 operators and 18 countries deploying the aircraft for a range of missions. The global fleet has now surpassed 295,000 flight hours.

The announcement of this new order follows confirmation from the US Embassy in Peru that the country has selected Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 fighter jets for its air force.