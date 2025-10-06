The current prototype initiative could lead to a production contract lasting up to five years should it achieve its objectives. Credit: DC Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Security company Peraton has received an Other Transaction Authority – Prototype (OTA-P) contract from the US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center to develop cyber infrastructure in support of key Air Force and joint cyber operations.

The project aims to deliver advanced cyber infrastructure solutions, with Peraton responsible for the design, integration, and prototyping of systems.

It will enhance the Air Force’s ability to deploy interoperable and secure cyber capabilities at speed.

The scope of work includes systems engineering, network and infrastructure support, and the implementation of cyber mission-enabled technologies to meet evolving mission requirements.

The current prototype initiative could lead to a production contract lasting up to five years should it achieve its objectives.

Peraton cyber mission sector president Tom Afferton said: “Winning this award required a whole-of-enterprise approach, pulling strengths from across our workforce made up of more than 18,000 employees. This work underscores the trust the Air Force has placed in Peraton to deliver innovative and resilient solutions for mission-critical cyber operations.

“Our team of experts will help strengthen the infrastructure and tools required to defend national security interests in an increasingly complex cyberspace domain.”

Recently, the US Air Force reported a privacy incident linked to Microsoft’s SharePoint service, which led to disruption of key tools and concerns over possible exposure of private data.

Microsoft acknowledged awareness of the matter, but details remain limited, The Register reported.

Earlier in 2025, HII’s Mission Technologies division obtained a task order valued at approximately $70m for strengthening the resilience and cybersecurity of US Air Force’s systems and software.

