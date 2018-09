Peraton has completed the expansion and modernisation of its Calgary facility to provide broader support for the CF-18 Hornet fighter aircraft fleet in service with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The upgraded facility covers an area of more than 76,000ft². It will enable the company to focus on the future growth of combat aircraft and related programmes.

Peraton Defence and Electronic Warfare Sector president Gus Bontzos said: “With our proven record of efficiency, having reduced costs for the CF-18 fleet, we are well equipped and ready to scale to support Canada’s future fighter programme.



“We are also proud partners in spurring enterprise development, with 60% of our supplier base in Canada comprised primarily of small to medium-sized businesses.”

“The model supports the next generation of cooperative military advancement in Canada and helps enhance economic growth in Calgary providing opportunities for specialised high-tech jobs.”

The expanded site features a new engineering laboratory used for operational design and development. It serves as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for integrated logistics support.

The Calgary facility aims to offer full lifecycle supply chain management for the largest allocation of government-owned material in the country.

Peraton’s development of a platform-agnostic, scalable sustainment model can help optimise programme performance for any platform on air, land or sea.

Operational for more than 35 years, Peraton focuses on providing high-value logistics and support to the Department of National Defence in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 Hornet is a twin-engine supersonic multi-role fighter jet suitable for air defence, air superiority, tactical support, training, and aerospace testing and evaluation.