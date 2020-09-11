The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Peraton have announced Lab Based Security Assessment (LBSA) testing phase of the X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR (X-ARBITOR).

X-ARBITOR is a government off-the-shelf cross-domain solution (CDS) set for release in spring next year.

The secure and scalable framework supports the rapid deployment of emerging solutions.

Entering the LBSA testing phase marks an important milestone in boosting the CDS.

In December 2018, Peraton and AFRL expanded their collaboration on the cross-domain cyber technology programme called Xdomain Technology Through Research, Evolution, Enhancement, Maintenance and Support (XTREEMS).



Under a follow-on $66m contract, Peraton will continue to provide full lifecycle support of CDS to allow government agencies to collaborate and share information securely.

Last year, the partners advanced cross-domain cyber technology solutions with X-ARBITOR under the XTREEMS contract for an enhanced framework for secure collaboration.

X-ARBITOR is a successor to the legacy Information Support Server Environment (ISSE) CDS suite.

It complies with the next-generation guidelines for data sharing throughout several network security domains.

Peraton and AFRL improved their ISSE CDS suite to deliver X-ARBITOR’s ground-up architectural refresh comprising National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO) Raise-the-Bar (RTB) needs and implementation needs.

The LBSA test is expected to be completed in January next year.

The company has been providing technical expertise to the AFRL for the past 30 years.

Last month, Battelle won a $16.6m task order from the US AFRL for microelectronic security.

A team from the US AFRL also started work on a new research effort called the Individualized Neural Learning System (iNeuraLS).

