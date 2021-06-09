Pegasystems to develop joint low-code recruiting platform for RAF and RN

Members of the RAF Regiment on parade. Credit: Ronnie Macdonald.

Software company Pegasystems has been selected to develop a modern joint recruiting information technology system for the British Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Navy (RN).

The new platform will be developed using a low-code approach and based on Pega Customer Service Digital Customer Engagement Edition.

The multi-channel, self-service model application will support and modernise recruiting experience for both the senior service and the candidate.

Pegasystems global client engagement president Hayden Stafford said: “With the prevalence of digital natives among the recruiting audience, there’s an expectation for an experience that matches the types of sophisticated digital journeys they experience in the rest of their daily lives.”

Each year, 180,000 potential candidates express interest in joining the RN and the RAF. From around 60,000 applications, the RAF and RN aim to hire up to 8,500 service personnel.



Currently, the recruitment process is mostly carried out manually with the involvement of nearly 600 RN and RAF personnel working from 48 UK Armed Forces Careers Offices.

This effort leads to greater rates of candidate dropout and long recruitment cycles.

Using intelligent automation and insights, Digital Customer Engagement Edition will develop an almost 100% automated process for the recruitment journey.

It will significantly reduce recruitment cycles and offer increased process insights via reporting analytics to increase candidate proactivity and recruiting agility.

Furthermore, future app changes can be carried out by RN and RAF recruiters and can achieve implementation of updates in just hours or days.

RAF recruiting and selection head group captain Lizzy Nicholl said: “Royal Air Force recruiters have never had such hands-on involvement in a major software development project, so a joint RN and RAF Recruiting IT System [RITS] is very exciting.

“We are hopeful that RITS will enhance the candidates’ recruitment experience and increase the likelihood that individuals will persist with their recruiting journey increasing the diversity within the Royal Air Force, which is critical to maximising our effectiveness as we move into ever more complex operational environments such as cyber and space.”

“That we are delivering this project jointly with the Royal Navy is a great bonus, the level of collaboration is excellent, and we are seizing every opportunity to adopt recruiting best practice from each other.”

SiXworks has been appointed to serve as the implementation partner, as well as the Programme Management Office (PMO) for the application delivery.