The patent covers Palladyne AI’s architecture that enables autonomous systems like drones and robots to work together. Credit: Maria Taran/Shutterstock.com.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Palladyne AI US Patent No. 12,452,957 B2, for a system titled “Closed Loop Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Sensor Networks.”

Palladyne AI, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, develops AI and machine learning platform software intended for both defence and commercial robotic applications.

The patent covers the company’s software architecture that enables various autonomous systems such as drones, robots, and sensors to operate as an integrated team across multiple environments.

According to Palladyne AI, the patented method allows autonomous devices equipped with different types of sensors such as cameras, radar, and RF nodes to communicate by sharing only essential information derived from their data.

Instead of transmitting raw sensor readings, each device generates feature-based insights that are exchanged within the network.

These insights contribute to a collective understanding of the environment among all connected systems.

The system uses this shared information to constantly update assignments and coordinate actions among the autonomous units.

This is achieved through a closed-loop feedback mechanism that allows the network to adjust its operations continuously in response to changes detected by its members.

By transmitting only compact insights instead of complete data streams, the framework is designed to function effectively even when network bandwidth is constrained, or communications are intermittent.

Palladyne AI president and CEO Ben Wolff said: “US Patent 12,452,957 B2 gives Palladyne AI ownership of the architectural framework that makes true real-world machine collaboration possible.

“Our technology transforms distributed sensors and drones into a single intelligent system capable of observing, reasoning, and acting collectively in dynamic environments – in essence, this patent protects the brain and nervous system of machine collaboration. It not only helps execute our vision for embodied, biologically inspired AI and collaboration; it provides the legal and strategic foundation for Palladyne AI to be the technological nucleus for swarm autonomy across domains.”

