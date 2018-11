The UK Royal Air Force’s 48th Civil Engineering Squadron has awarded a contract to Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) for security services at F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter facilities.

The single-award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract has been awarded for a period of 11 years at a total value of $35m.

Under the agreement, PAE will provide information monitoring and protection services for the secure refurbishment and construction of the F-35 fighter jet facilities in Lakenheath, UK.



In addition, the company will be responsible for providing support to other sensitive US Government projects.

“With its advanced capabilities and technologies, the F-35 system is critical to the national security of the US and our allies, and a high-profile target for foreign intelligence services.”

The project allows for other US Government organisations to request task orders for the provision of construction site security (CSS) services.

PAE chief executive officer John Heller said: “Since the end of the Cold War, PAE has distinguished itself as the leading international expert in CSS services.

“We appreciate this opportunity to ensure the integrity and security of this programme and so many others.”

PAE is claimed to be the largest and most experienced provider of CSS services to the US Department of Defense and the US intelligence community.

Last month, the company secured a position to compete on $2.4bn worth of task orders to deliver training, assistance, exercise planning, management and support to the US Army.