PAE-Perini secures USAF task order to provide support services in Niger

PAE-Perini will provide installation support and sustainment services to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger. Credit: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash.

The joint venture (JV) of PAE and Perini Management Services (PAE-Perini) has secured a new task order from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the $36.8m order, the JV will provide installation support and sustainment services to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger.

The scope of works will include offering civil engineering support including operations, maintenance and repair services, as well as force support services for mission partners and personnel through September 2026.

The task order was awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract vehicle.

PAE interim president and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the latest award builds on earlier PAE-Perini’s support services for critical Air Force initiatives across the world.



Peiffer added: “PAE-Perini has delivered dependable engineering and logistics solutions to the Air Force since AFCAP IV and we’re proud to continue supporting their missions with this task order in Niger.”

The seven-year AFCAP V indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity (IDIQ) orders prepare the US to swiftly respond to urgent mission requirements around the world.

Headquartered in Virginia, PAE focuses on delivering a broad range of operational support services. It has a workforce of around 20,000 with a presence in nearly 60 countries.

Perini Management Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tutor Perini and specialises in design-build construction for US federal agencies.

The JV of the two companies leverages PAE’s expertise in global contingency operations and Perini’s construction capabilities to carry out works.