Pacific Air Forces conducts simultaneous Bomber Task Force missions

The US Air Force (USAF) major command Pacific Air Forces has conducted simultaneous Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions within the Indo-Pacific region.

Carried out with joint and allied partners, USAF, Navy, Marine Corps and Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) aircraft participated in the mission.

US demonstrates airpower, bomber and fighter aircrew during these routine BTF operations.

Pacific Air Forces commander general Ken Wilsbach said: “Our unique strength as an air force is our ability to generate integrated actions with our joint teammates and allies and partners to challenge competitors in a time and place of our choosing.

“These simultaneous airpower missions demonstrated our capacity and readiness to deliver a wide range of proactive, scalable options to quickly deploy our forces to support our mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific theatre.”



Four B-1 bomber Lancers, two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers and four F-15C Eagles took part in the large-scale joint and bilateral integration training exercise.

First, two B-1 Lancers took-off from Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB) in South Dakota to the Sea of Japan to integrate with the JASDF and conduct joint training.

The other two B-1s took off from Andersen AFB in Guam.

Simultaneously, four F-15C Eagles from Kadena Air Base (AB) in Japan were deployed to the Sea of Japan to integrate with the four B-1 aircraft, US Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CGS), USMC’s F-35 Lightning IIs from Air Station Iwakuni in Japan and JASDF’s F-15J aircraft.

US Navy Ronald Reagan CSG commander rear admiral George Wikoff said: “High-end, integrated training with our air force peers enhances our capability to respond to any contingency and meet any challenge.

“US joint integration demonstrates our unwavering commitment to regional defence agreements with our allies and partners.”