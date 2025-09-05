PabloM defence portfolio’s S10s loitering munition drone. Credit: © PABLO AIR.

South Korean drone technology company Pablo Air is set to merge with defence components producer VOLK.

The merger will position Pablo Air among a select group of Asian companies that can combine advanced swarm intelligence with defence-certified mass production capabilities.

Shareholders approved the merger on 22 August 2025, with the finalisation set for 27 September the same year.

This move will mark Pablo Air’s expansion into the global defence and uncrewed systems market, which currently stands at an annual value of $30bn and is expected to exceed $80bn by 2030.

VOLK, established in 1983, specialises in producing control systems, drive units, and military-grade actuator equipment for the South Korean armed forces.

Pablo Air plans to leverage this manufacturing experience alongside its AI-based swarm coordination technology to enhance production of its PabloM defence drone series.

This series encompasses loitering munitions, reconnaissance drones, and multi-functional inspection systems.

VOLK reported a revenue increase of 11% to $24m in 2024 and anticipates revenues of $29m in 2025.

PABLO AIR CEO Kim Young-Joon said: “This merger allows us to pair advanced swarm intelligence with proven defence manufacturing expertise. It gives us the innovation and production scale required to compete with leading US and European drone makers and to meet the essential requirements of global defence contracts.”

Earlier in 2025, Pablo Air reached Level 4 Swarm technology capability, enabling multiple drones to connect in real-time, exchange sensor data, make AI-based collective decisions, and execute coordinated missions with limited human intervention.

This technological advancement was demonstrated during live exercises with the Korean Army and presented at the Weapons Systems Development Conference organised by the Air Force.

