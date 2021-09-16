RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon fleet completes modification programme

Staff and personnel from Surveillance and Response Systems Program Office, No. 92 Wing and Boeing stand in front of P-8A Poseidon A47-006. Photo: Corporal Brenton Kwaterski/© Commonwealth of Australia 2020.

The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) fleet of Boeing-made P-8A Poseidon fleet has successfully completed an extensive modification programme.

The project, which will support future capability upgrades, took place over a period of one year and was completed in July.

The P-8A Poseidon aircraft A47-006 was the final aircraft under modifications at RAAF’s Edinburgh Base in South Australia.

Boeing carried out the 12-month programme alongside P-8A Enterprise personnel.

The P-8A Enterprise includes Boeing Defence Australia, Airbus Australia Pacific, No 92 Wing, and the Surveillance and Response Systems Program Office.



According to No 92 Wing Group Captain wing commander John Grime, the recent suite of modifications included wiring upgrades to expand and improve the mission systems fitted to the aircraft.

Other modifications included interoperability enhancement, as well as networking for air-to-air, air-to-ship, and air-to-ground communications.

Grime added: “The P-8A fleet is now future-proofed and ready for the technical upgrades that lie ahead.

“These modifications will position the P-8A Poseidon as the premium maritime surveillance aircraft in the world.

“The project forms part of the P-8A Cooperative Program, which continues to deliver important capability outcomes, achieving results through seamless and highly successful Air Force and Defence industry collaboration.

“92 Wing is really proud of our contribution to these projects and our role in these partnerships, which ensures we maintain the capability edge for Australia and our coalition partners.”

The P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft is a long-range anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare (ASW) aircraft.

In February this year, the Australian Department of Defence announced the deployment of a P-8A Poseidon on Operation ARGOS.