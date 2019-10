Ontic has entered a licence agreement with GE Aviation’s Integrated Systems unit to supply parts for the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

Under the agreement, Ontic will provide a Winch, Flap Brake and Shock Mount Tray.

These products are used on all C-130 variants, including the ‘J’ series.

Ontic president Gareth Hall said: “Ontic is pleased to add these C-130 products to our existing portfolio with GE Aviation. Ontic is the leader in providing extended life solutions for maturing and legacy aerospace platforms and this latest agreement expands our offer on military platforms.

“Ontic has a long relationship with GE Aviation and we look forward to continuing our work with them.”



Ontic supports original equipment manufacturers with new and serviceable spares and repairs for aircraft parts.

The company has manufacturing and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) US facilities in Chatsworth in California, Creedmoor in North Carolina, Plainview in New York.

It also operates plants in Cheltenham, UK, and in Singapore.

Ontic supports a range of military aircraft, including E2-C Hawkeye, CH-47 Chinook, F-15, F-16, V-22 Osprey, Sea King, B-52 and Typhoon.

GE Aviation provides flight management systems (FMS) for the C-130J aircraft.

Earlier this month, GE Aviation business unit Dowty Propellers received a contract to provide R391 propellers and spares to support the C-130J aircraft.

Ontic operates as a subsidiary of British aviation services company BBA Aviation.

In July, BBA Aviation reached an agreement to sell Ontic to CVC Fund Vll for an enterprise value of $1.36bn.