Ohio National Guard’s 180FW participates in ARCTIC EDGE 22 exercise

F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, sit on the flightline after a snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Credit: Staff Sgt. Kregg York/ US Indo-Pacific Command.

Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing (180FW) in the US is taking part in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in Alaska.

Around 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons from 180FW have reached Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska to participate in the biennial exercise.

Commenting on the differences in training in Alaska and Ohio, 180FW F-16 fighter pilot major Jacob Laginess said: “You have to take into account the mountainous terrain.

“The weather can get colder here, so that is more of a concern, especially the farther north you go. It’s not quite like home.”

ARCTIC EDGE is a US Northern Command exercise conducted every two years. The first edition took place in 2018.

The multinational, multi-service exercise uses training locations available throughout Alaska to offer realistic and effective training for participants thereby honing their capabilities to operate in the Arctic.

The three-week drill is slated to continue to 17 March.

Overall, around 1,000 personnel are expected to participate in ARCTIC EDGE, including US and Canadian service members, US Coast Guardsmen, and government employees from the US Department of Defense and Canada’s Department of National Defence.

Maintenance lead for the 180FW during ARCTIC EDGE 2022 Senior Master sergeant Mark Close said: “It’s always awesome to come to a place like this.

“To work with multiple services, Navy, Marines, and other Air Force entities, putting our unit on display, showcasing our talents and what we bring as the Guard and as the 180FW.”

Last month, the US and Bangladeshi air forces participated in Exercise Cope South 22.