The infrastructure work covers 26,700m² and encompassed the design and construction of new buildings for C2 activities. Credit: © NSPA – Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

The Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has announced the delivery of a critical infrastructure to Nato’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force (NAGSF).

The handing over further signifies the successful completion of permanent infrastructure work related to the expansion of AGS’ ground operations and flight areas.

The latest move was marked by a ceremony held on 28 November at Sigonella Main Operating Base, Italy, which is also the home base for NAGSF and its RQ-4D remotely-piloted aircraft (RPA) fleet.

It was attended by officials from NSPA, NAGSF, Nato Investment Committee, the Italian Ministry of Defence, and the Italian Directorate General of Works and State Property.

Handled by NSPA, the infrastructure work was funded and commissioned by Nato on behalf of Territorial Host Nation Italy.

Carried out between July 2018 and November 2022, the work supported more than 600 jobs with the involvement of companies from across Italy, Europe and the US.

It included the design and construction of new buildings, spread across 26,700m², for managing command-and-control activities.

The new additions include AGS headquarters, a new apron, three modern flight hangars and other associated workshops, offices and warehouses.

Work also involved the renovation of old warehouses at the base to provide logistics and maintenance support for the AGS aircraft fleet.

NSPA general manager Stacy Cummings said: “This complex project demonstrates our ability to deliver efficient, effective and responsive solutions to Nato and our nations.

“The new infrastructure will improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions while providing a comfortable place to work for all those contributing to AGS mission.”

Various sustainability measures were adopted in the process of building this infrastructure, which now features advanced rainwater/wastewater management, 600 newly installed photovoltaic panels, capability to recycle materials, among others.