Spanish company Indra has been awarded an air defence radar support contract by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

The performance-based contractor logistic support (PB-CLS) contract will see the company provide complete lifecycle support of surveillance radars in Lithuania.

Indra will be responsible for three long-range air surveillance radars that will receive extended life support of 19 years.

The contract includes four initial years and three-year options. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Indra’s performance will be monitored by NSPA through a set of indicators that exhibit the effectiveness of the services provided.



The acquisition logistics aspects for the implementation of PB-CLS contract are being led by NSPA, which has experience in executing the performance-based concept in air defence systems of various Nato countries.

The concept of this PB contract system is incorporated in the system design right from the early stages of acquisition.

In a statement, NSPA said: “The goal is to create incentives throughout the system lifecycle for all stakeholders, and notably industry, to optimise system supportability and lifecycle cost in all design and support decision.”

Nato Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) serves as the lead for the procurement phase of the radars.

In December 2019, NSPA awarded multiple contracts to support the development of the future surveillance of Nato and control its capabilities.

The contract was awarded to General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, MDA, Airbus and consortiums led by Boeing and L3Harris Technologies.

In December 2018, the Lithuanian Air Force received and deployed long-range 3D radars produced by Indra. The radars were designed for modern air surveillance capability.