Norwegian Air Force takes delivery of third P-8A Poseidon aircraft

The Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) has taken delivery of the third out of five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the US-based aerospace company Boeing.

The latest aircraft, named Munin, landed at the RNoAF’s Evenes Air Station in Nordland county, Norway.

RNoAF’s tweet on 28 May reads: “Munin landed at Evenes airbase this morning. This is the third out of five P-8 Poseidon maritime patrole aircraft that arrives in Norway. P-8 Poseidon will take over for both our P-3 Orion and DA-20.”

In 2017, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) placed a $1.17bn order to procure five P-8A Poseidon aircraft from the US.

Norway’s first aircraft, Vingtor, was rolled out by Boeing from its Renton paint shop in the US in July 2021 and was handed over to Norway in November of the same year.

The second aircraft, Viking, was received by Norway in February this year.

The five P-8A aircraft will replace the RNoAF existing fleet of P-3 Orion and DA-20 Jet Falcon aircraft.

The aircraft will be operated by the RNoAF’s 333 Squadron based at Evenes Air Station.

The other two aircraft, Ulabrand and Hugin, are expected to arrive next year.

Boeing’s P-8A is maritime patrol aircraft is designed to carry out multiple operations including search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), humanitarian aid, anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

The aircraft comes in two variants, notably P-8I and P-8A.

The P-8A is operated by the US Navy, the RNoAF, the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The P-8 aircraft is equipped with maritime weapons and has a modern open mission system architecture. The aircraft also has an in-flight refuelling system.