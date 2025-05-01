The IVEWS is currently installed on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft. Credit: U.S. Air Force/Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) has finished operational assessment flight tests on US Air Force (USAF) F-16 jets.

The testing showcased IVEWS’ capability to counter sophisticated radar-guided dangers.

This achievement signifies a critical phase in the development of the system and offers the USAF an opportunity to proceed with production and deployment.

IVEWS enhances the survivability of aircraft in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments, ensuring that fourth-generation platforms remain relevant in future conflicts, according to the company.

Throughout the testing phase, IVEWS underwent evaluation against complex and modern radio frequency (RF) threats within operationally relevant environments.

This verified the effectiveness previously observed during laboratory, chamber, and preliminary flight tests.

Flight tests were conducted at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

IVEWS demonstrated its capability to detect, identify, and counter a range of radar threats, thereby providing full RF protection during operationally representative missions.

This resulted in enhanced situational awareness within the battlespace, noted Northrop.

Furthermore, the system showcased digital interoperability with Northrop Grumman’s Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR).

It ensured that both systems can operate concurrently without compromising each other’s performance, thus maintaining simultaneous electronic warfare and targeting capabilities.

Northrop Grumman vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability James Conroy said: “These successful flight tests showed the maturity and readiness of IVEWS to protect the F-16 fleet against the most advanced radio frequency threats – modernising the Viper with the electronic warfare capabilities it needs to remain lethal and survivable for years to come.”

The IVEWS is currently installed on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft.

The system has maintained stable performance across more than 70 sorties, encompassing various environmental conditions and mission scenarios, including air-to-air, air-to-ground, and mixed threat engagements.

The fully digital IVEWS, based on open systems architecture, features an ultra-wideband design that extends frequency coverage including millimetre wave, provides 360-degree spatial coverage, and supports operationally relevant geolocation.