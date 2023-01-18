A USAF’s 11th Intelligence Squadron analyst reviews data prior to a full-motion exploitation mission on Hurlburt Field. Credit: US Air Force photo/Airman Kai White/commons.wikimedia.org.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a new contract to support the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Intelligence Systems Infrastructure, Tools and Enhancements (InSITE) programme.

Awarded by the AFRL’s Information Directorate (RI), the new award has an estimated value of $406m.

As part of the InSITE contract, the company will be responsible for modernising and advancing the service’s capabilities to gather, share and analyse the intelligence information by leveraging a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.

The effort is expected to enhance and expedite the overall decision-making process to support the country’s warfighters.

With better-informed decisions, the military forces will be able to deter and defeat a variety of adversaries from multiple domains, in cooperation with other allied and partner nations’ forces.

Northrop Grumman combat systems and mission readiness vice-president and general manager Rebecca Torzone said: “Our innovative solutions will meet today’s advancing threats at unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming decision-making and analysis.

“Building on our 40 years of support to the AFRL/RI, Northrop Grumman will digitally transform InSITE to meet its space domain awareness and counterspace intelligence mission priorities.”

Work under this contract will be performed by the company using its digital capabilities to deliver cloud-enabled applications.

It will further facilitate the exchange of data across the US Department of Defense, as well as other satellite locations and Intelligence Community customer centres.

The applications will also assist the recently established US Space Force unit, called National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), in support of the ‘One AFRL, Two Services’ objective.

AFRL recently awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman to increase the service’s hypersonic manufacturing capacity while making it more affordable.