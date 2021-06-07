Northrop showcases advanced capabilities at Northern Edge 2021

An F-15EX takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in support of Northern Edge 2021. Credit: USAF / 1st Lt Savanah Bray.

Northrop Grumman has successfully showcased advanced communications and networking systems technology during Northern Edge 2021 exercise.

The technology was demonstrated and validated on three separate platforms. It enabled soldiers to connect even in challenging environments.

The company noted that one of the demonstrations was conducted in collaboration with the Air National Guard (ANG) and involved its Freedom Pod platform.

A ‘derivative’ of the LITENING advanced targeting pod, Northrop’s Freedom Pod comprises a Freedom Radio and an infrared (IR) search-and-track sensor.

Northrop Grumman navigation targeting and survivability vice-president James Conroy said: “Northrop Grumman’s Freedom Pod provides swappable, multi-function capabilities to a range of aircraft, including unmanned, to provide a greater level of sensing and connectivity for the warfighter.”



The company’s advanced networking technologies are designed to help ease and secure communications and actionable information sharing between troops and the military branches across multiple domains.

These are intended to interconnect ‘today’s missions’ and support future network-centric operations.

Freedom Radios feature cyber-secure, software-defined, multifunction, open architecture solutions.

The product line can connect single type fifth-to-fifth generation aircraft and fifth generation to fourth generation platforms.

Northrop Grumman communications solutions vice-president Jenna Paukstis said: “The Freedom Radio product line enhances situational awareness for a range of manned and unmanned aircraft, through fifth-generation communications capabilities.

“We have the capabilities needed to connect advanced platforms with functionality necessary to adapt to emerging all-domain mission demands to help the DoD realise its vision for JADC2.”

Over the past ten years, Northrop Grumman has participated in every Northern Edge exercise.

Northern Edge 21 is a US Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to enhance joint interoperability and combat readiness of the participating nations.