The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman for the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) fleet of Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (HUAVs).

Under the terms of the deal, the company will be responsible for providing contractor logistics support (CLS) for the HUAVs.

The scope of the CLS includes timely site activation in South Korea; complete pilot training packages delivery, system operators and maintainers; and deployment of subject matter experts’ team for on-site and reach-back support.



Northrop Grumman Technology Services Global Logistics and Modernisation vice-president John Parker said: “Northrop Grumman will build on our successful support of the USAF’s Global Hawk and the US Navy’s Triton heritage to provide high-quality sustainment support to the Republic of Korea HUAV fleet.

“By leveraging our proven performance with the US fleet and the introduction of systems to other global operators, we offer DAPA and the ROKAF a high-quality, low-risk, responsive services package.”

In service with the US Air Force (USAF) since 2001, the Global Hawk system has the ability to fly at high altitudes for greater than 30 hours, performing both military and humanitarian operations.

The unmanned surveillance aircraft has been designed by the company to gather near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather and in both day and night.

Northrop Grumman South Korea chief executive Dong Ha said: “Northrop Grumman is honoured to have the opportunity to work with DAPA on the HUAV CLS programme.

“We look forward to forming a long-term partnership on this important HUAV sustainment programme that will help ensure the safety and security of the Republic of Korea.”

The aircraft development programme is funded by the US Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO) and managed by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the USAF.