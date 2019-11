US aerospace company Northrop Grumman, MBDA and Saab have demonstrated the integration of MBDA’s Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) family and Saab’s Giraffe radar system family into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) of Northrop Grumman.

CAMM, the first non-US missile system, was demonstrated with IBCS earlier this year while Giraffe is the first non-US sensor system to be demonstrated.

The three companies used simulated threat scenarios, including simultaneous engagements, to demonstrate rapid and functional integration.

During the demonstration, the Giraffe radar emulator passed the radar information pertaining to simulated air targets to IBCS to assess and track threats.

IBCS operators used the CAMM missile emulators to execute optimised engagements based on the data and simultaneously deal with multiple threats.



Later, IBCS displayed the outgoing missiles that were reported by the Giraffe emulators.

Northrop Grumman said that the event demonstrated Distributed Fire Direction and Advanced Integrated Fire Control engagements.

The CAMM family of air defence missiles has been designed to counter various threats, including saturation attacks by precision-guided munitions, and manoeuvring simultaneous high-speed missile attacks from multiple directions.

CAMM missiles comprise a solid-state active radar seeker, two-way data-link, a low-signature rocket motor, as well as a 360⁰ soft-vertical launch system.

The Giraffe AMB radar integrates 3D surveillance radar and C3 functionality in a single system and enables forces to quickly understand the air situation, allowing immediate response to changing threats.

IBCS replaces legacy systems with a modern, net-centric approach to address the evolving threat. It integrates different radars and weapons to construct a more effective IAMD enterprise.

IBCS also provides an accurate and integrated air picture and broadens surveillance and protection areas.

The open systems architecture of IBCS facilitates incorporation of current and future sensors and effectors, as well as interoperability with joint C2 and the ballistic missile defence system.