Northrop Grumman has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Poland’s Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 2 (WZL2) to assess potential enhancements to Polish defence capabilities using the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

This agreement is aimed to improve NATO interoperability and foster collaboration between the two entities.

The MoU was signed at the MSPO defence industry exhibition in Poland.

Developed by Northrop Grumman, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an airborne command and control aircraft.

The aircraft has been utilised for air and surface border surveillance, as well as providing support during humanitarian aid efforts, disaster response, and civil authority operations.

Japan, France, Egypt, and Taiwan currently operate E-2 platforms, with a total of 70 E-2D aircraft engaged in operations worldwide.

Northrop Grumman global surveillance vice president and general manager Jane Bishop said: “Given today’s complex threats to sovereign and allied integrity, the E-2D would provide Poland with additional technologies to advance missile and air defence superiority through increased detection range and quicker decision making as well as expanding the integration of allied defence resources.”

The MoU also outlines potential future collaboration that could bolster Poland’s sovereign defence capabilities through workforce development, knowledge transfer, and other opportunities aimed at improving long-term defence readiness.

Northrop Grumman has a history of providing defence technologies to Poland, including the Integrated Battle Command System, Bushmaster Chain Guns, advanced ammunition for combat vehicles, and radars for the F-16 fleet.

Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 2 CEO Jakub Gazda said: “Cooperation with Northrop Grumman opens new opportunities for technological development and knowledge sharing. This partnership enables us to better support the modernisation of the Polish Armed Forces and enhance interoperability with our allies. We look forward to implementing joint initiatives.”

WZL2 is a key aviation facility in Poland with 79 years of experience in operating, servicing, and modernising military aircraft.

