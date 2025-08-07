Northrop Grumman’s second SMART Demo static test at Promontory, Utah. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman has successfully completed its second Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo) static test at its facility in Promontory, Utah, US.

The full-scale fire test of a new solid rocket motor demonstrated new technologies, along with alternative materials and manufacturing methods.

It featured additive manufacturing to develop essential tooling components and the motor’s primary nozzle structure, showcasing the potential for more rapid production cycles in the aerospace industry.

The demo also explored alternative suppliers and tested new materials that could alleviate supply chain constraints by replacing or supplementing other long-lead materials.

In addition, Northrop Grumman introduced new robotic manufacturing processes aimed at enhancing reliability while simultaneously driving down costs and production schedules.

Northrop Grumman propulsion systems vice president Jim Kalberer said: “Northrop Grumman’s second SMART Demo motor, and the innovations we pursue with the company-funded effort each year, are enabling us to move faster than ever. We’ve successfully demonstrated industry-informed innovations that can accelerate production, strengthen supply chains and reduce solid rocket motor costs.”

The company plans to continue executing the SMART Demo annually as part of its ongoing investment in solid rocket motor development and propulsion technology.

The technologies and processes proven through SMART Demo could be instrumental in large-scale production for projects like the Golden Dome for America missile defence system, stated the company.

The programme also aims to expand Northrop Grumman’s supplier base by simplifying the test and qualification process for new materials, processes, and alternate suppliers.

This approach could lead to more efficient manufacturing methods for critical materials, according to the company.

Northrop Grumman has nearly 100,000 employees and more than 30 million square feet of manufacturing space.

In March 2025, Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force conducted a full-scale qualification static fire test of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile’s (ICBM) stage-one solid fuel rocket motor.

