Northrop demonstrates software update using USAF’s Platform One

JADC2 Illustration. Credit: Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has provided a simulated mission software update leveraging US Air Force’s (USAF’s) DevSecOps environment called Platform One.

The demonstration was conducted in collaboration with USAF’s 76th Software Engineering Group (76SEWG).

During the demonstration, the 76SWEG team used mission critical Open Mission Systems (OMS) software to modify code and initiate software transfer via a secure cloud environment to an East Coast Northrop Grumman team.

The update was deployed to flight-rated hardware, following which, a simulated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission was carried out to deliver data and results back to 76SWEG.

According to Northrop Grumman, this was the first demonstration of an OMS software payload deployed by geographically separated teams using Platform One.



The demonstration showed that commercial technologies can be securely integrated using open architecture standards. The capability will support the Department of Defense’s broader Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts.

Northrop Grumman vice-president and chief technology officer Scott Stapp said: “To help connect the joint force, Northrop Grumman is advancing the speed of delivering mission-specific software payloads, new capabilities and improved performance to operational platforms hours/minutes before, or even during, a mission.

“Northrop Grumman has enabling technologies that are required for JADC2, including advanced networking, AI, space, command and control systems, and is a prime contractor for key aeronautics platforms.”

Northrop Grumman is an aerospace and defence company focused on delivering solutions to benefit the US and its allies.

