Northrop Grumman opens new facility in Colorado Springs, US

The new facility features advanced engineering, research labs and software development factories. Credit: Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has officially opened a new facility in Colorado Springs that will support its growth and critical national security missions.

The company’s Missile Defence Solutions and Strategic Deterrent Systems (SDS) teams have already shifted to the new facility.

The new building features advanced engineering, research labs and software development factories.

It also includes a high-speed and multi-secured communications network, which enables staff for better customer delivery.

Northrop Grumman Space Systems corporate vice-president and president Blake Larson said: “Northrop Grumman is at the forefront of defence research.



“Our new labs and collaborative zones better enable us to deliver innovative solutions that help to protect and defend our nation and its allies.”

Northrop noted that its Missile Defense Solutions team is accountable for various large Missile Defense Agency (MDA) programmes, including MDA’s Ground-Based Missile Defense (GMD) and Command, Control, Battle Management Communication (C2BMC) programmes.

This team also provides support to Northrop’s prototype for MDA’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) and serves as prime on a Prototype Infrared Payload (PIRPL) experiment with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

Meanwhile, the SDS team is responsible for the US Air Forces’ Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) programme, which is aimed at modernising the country’s ageing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

Furthermore, the SDS team is responsible for the recapitalisation campaign of the US government’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication (NC3) planning efforts, among many others.

The company opened its GBSD headquarters in Utah in August 2019.

Recently, Northrop opened its new Missile Defense Futures Lab (MDFL) in Huntsville, US.