Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 22, 2021

Northrop Grumman conducts flight test of A2/AD missile

The company’s A2/AD missile design features open architecture interfaces.

The Northrop Grumman A2/AD missile mission computer and sensors integrated on test aircraft. Credit: Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has conducted the first of a new series of company funded flight tests of anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missile.

The test was completed using CRJ-700 aircraft as the testbed for the ‘air-to-surface mission computer and sensors’.

During testing, the missile proved the mission capability of its sensor systems integrated with the mission computer.

According to the company, the demonstration represented the missile’s second flight test.

The capabilities demonstration will help fulfil the major objectives for the US Air Force’s upcoming Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) programme.

Northrop Grumman weapon systems vice-president and general manager Dan Olson said: “We have taken significant steps to mature our missile design, providing capabilities for the US Air Force SiAW programme and other programmes.

“Leveraging our digital engineering expertise to accelerate timelines, our first complete missile is planned to be built and ready for launch in 2022.”

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

The SiAW programme aims to develop an A2/AD air-to-surface capability based on Northrop’s developmental AGM-88E advanced anti-radiation guided missile-extended range (AARGM-ER) programme. 

A2/AD missile design features open architecture interfaces. The solution will fill existing requirements and allow rapid future upgrades to meet changing mission needs.

According to the company, the system will continue to undergo tests in diverse scenarios.

The missile can be integrated on several aircraft.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems president Mary Petryszyn said: “As a missile prime, we play a vital role in pioneering the most innovative solutions that increase survivability and lethality against new and emerging adversary threats.

“Our lean-forward approach enables us to innovate at rapid speeds while reducing cost for our customers.”

Related Companies
Paragon Space Development Corporation
Paragon Space Development Corporation

Innovative Hardware Solutions for the Airforce Industry

Visit Profile
Autodromo
Autodromo

Architectural Models and Interactive Displays for Airforce Applications

Visit Profile
AOS Technologies
AOS Technologies

High-Speed Cameras and Digital Cameras for Airborne and Military Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU