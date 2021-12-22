Northrop Grumman conducts flight test of A2/AD missile

The Northrop Grumman A2/AD missile mission computer and sensors integrated on test aircraft. Credit: Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has conducted the first of a new series of company funded flight tests of anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missile.

The test was completed using CRJ-700 aircraft as the testbed for the ‘air-to-surface mission computer and sensors’.

During testing, the missile proved the mission capability of its sensor systems integrated with the mission computer.

According to the company, the demonstration represented the missile’s second flight test.

Related

The capabilities demonstration will help fulfil the major objectives for the US Air Force’s upcoming Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) programme.

Northrop Grumman weapon systems vice-president and general manager Dan Olson said: “We have taken significant steps to mature our missile design, providing capabilities for the US Air Force SiAW programme and other programmes.

“Leveraging our digital engineering expertise to accelerate timelines, our first complete missile is planned to be built and ready for launch in 2022.”

The SiAW programme aims to develop an A2/AD air-to-surface capability based on Northrop’s developmental AGM-88E advanced anti-radiation guided missile-extended range (AARGM-ER) programme.

A2/AD missile design features open architecture interfaces. The solution will fill existing requirements and allow rapid future upgrades to meet changing mission needs.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



According to the company, the system will continue to undergo tests in diverse scenarios.

The missile can be integrated on several aircraft.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems president Mary Petryszyn said: “As a missile prime, we play a vital role in pioneering the most innovative solutions that increase survivability and lethality against new and emerging adversary threats.

“Our lean-forward approach enables us to innovate at rapid speeds while reducing cost for our customers.”