Northrop Grumman is developing the next-generation radar for the F-35 Lightning II. Credit: © Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman is developing an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, called AN/APG-85, for the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

The new advanced AN/APG-85 version is being designed to support all the variants of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

This multi-function radar system will be capable of countering existing and emerging threats in the air or on the ground.

According to Northrop Grumman, the AN/APG-85 variant will be developed and integrated using some of the latest technologies present with the company to ensure that the required air dominance is delivered to the users.

The company claimed that the next-generation sensor will further deliver ‘unparalleled battlespace situational awareness’, which will make the fighter aircraft more effective, lethal and survivable against various adversaries.

Northrop Grumman is also manufacturing the AN/APG-81 AESA fire control radar, a crucial component of the F-35 aircraft’s sensor suite.

It offers long-range active and passive air-to-air and air-to-ground support to a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.

This sensor system also has various stealth features, including electronic warfare (EW) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functions.

In 2020, the company also provided its scalable agile beam radar, AN/APG-83, for some of the US Air National Guard’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets.

Furthermore, Northrop Grumman is involved in the production of the F-35 aircraft’s centre fuselage and wing skins.

It manufactures mission-planning software, EW simulation test capability, avionics, mission systems, pilot and maintainer training systems courseware, low-observable technologies as well as other sensor systems for the global F-35 fleet.