NIC4 secures SATCOM SPR prototype contract for USSF

SPR prototype contract will allow NIC4 to support the USSF in delivering resilient SATCOM services. Credit: U.S. Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

Network Innovations’ subsidiary NIC4 has been awarded a satellite communication (SATCOM) service provider registry (SPR) prototype contract for the US Space Force (USSF).

The company’s software development effort will support the USSF’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

The contract has been awarded as an other transactional authority (OTA) agreement, under the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC).

It marks NIC4’s fourth major award under the US Enterprise Management and Control (EM&C) programme.

The SPR prototype aims to provide an authoritative and structured catalogue of military and commercial SATCOM services, which can be assigned to fulfil the SATCOM operation needs of the US Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the company, the SPR prototype is an important component for EM&C, which brings together the knowledge of terminals, missions, services and threats for the supply of satellite terminals for mission operations.

The SPR prototype will also record the space parameterisation and descriptions and infrastructure of the ground segment.

USSF SSC SATCOM Capability Integration chief lieutenant colonel Gary Thompson said: “The SPR prototype is our next step towards reaching our first operational capability for EM&C.

“It is centred around an integrated SATCOM Common Operating Picture with alerts, health and status and operational readiness of terminal, space and terrestrial ground components, delivering SATCOM when and where it is needed worldwide.”

The company will develop and deliver the application in a secure and Cloud-based design and as a set of scalable microservices.

A government-provided platform-as-a-service will host the implementation.