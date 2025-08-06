Pathfinder will be powered by NFA’s Mjölnir rocket engines. Credit: New Frontier Aerospace.

Aerospace propulsion technology developer New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) has entered into a collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the US Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

This partnership is set to focus on advancing the development of a rocket-powered hypersonic vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, using advanced aerodynamics and flight control techniques.

The collaboration aims to drive progress in both military and commercial aviation.

It will improve transportation of cargo and passengers for both military and commercial operations, stated the company.

The collaboration aims to create an extensive aerodynamic database that will inform the “structural design, aerothermal performance, and control systems” for NFA’s Pathfinder hypersonic VTOL aircraft.

The company expects to perform Pathfinder’s first hovering flight in early 2026.

The Pathfinder will be powered by NFA’s Mjölnir rocket engines, which have recently undergone successful hot-fire tests.

Powered by a clean liquid natural gas (LNG), these engines features full-flow staged combustion cycle, making it suitable option for high-performance reusable rockets, hypersonic vehicles and orbital transfer spacecraft.

The CRADA will enable AFIT to perform in-depth computational fluid dynamics and flight dynamics analyses, which are crucial for refining the design of the aircraft.

New Frontier Aerospace CEO Bill Bruner said: “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver affordable hypersonic transportation to our customers.

“By combining our team’s decades of expertise with the cutting-edge research capabilities of AFIT, we will accelerate our progress towards our first high speed flight.”

