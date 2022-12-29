New York ANG now stewards a C-17 maintenance platform, manufactured by CVI, designed with assistance from eight senior ANG maintenance personnel from around the nation. Credit: Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter/US Air National Guard.

The New York Air National Guard’s (ANG) 105th Airlift Wing (AW) has received a new maintenance platform for its C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft fleet.

The new platform was delivered and assembled on 21 December, at Stewart Air National Guard Base (ANGB), which houses a total of nine C-17 aircraft assigned under 105th AW.

Manufactured by Cv International (CVI), the platform has been developed as part of a $1.5m National Guard Bureau investment.

Around eight senior ANG maintenance personnel from across the country were deployed to support the designing process of the new platform.

105th Maintenance Squadron inspection section supervisor senior master sergeant John E Tobin III said: “Initially, we went down to Martinsburg, Virginia, and we did a design phase where we came up with ideas … from our past experience.

“From that point, CVI went back to the drawing board. Then we went back to Martinsburg for the first article test. There were a few modifications that had to be made at that point, which are implemented in the stands that we received.”

Designed ergonomically, the new platform has a modular layout that can easily and rapidly undergo minor modifications, repairs and inspections.

The new capability is expected to save the overall maintenance time and resources, while boosting the safety and airworthiness of the C-17 transport aircraft fleet at Stewart ANGB.

CVI claimed that the maintainers can expect a reduced maintenance time of up to 40%. The platform also minimises a technician’s fatigue by around 97%.

It features various new technologies, such as LED lighting and anti-slip surfaces, making the maintenance process safer for the associated technicians.

The technicians can also adjust the systems provided on the platform to easily access the under-structure of a particular aircraft.