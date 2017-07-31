View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 31, 2017

USAF flies B-1B bombers in response to North Korean missile launch

The US Air Force (USAF) has flown two B-1B bombers in response to North Korea’s escalatory launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles on 3 July and 28 July.

The US Air Force (USAF) has flown two B-1B bombers in response to North Korea’s escalatory launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles on 3 July and 28 July.

Under the command of US Pacific Air Forces, the B-1Bs took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to conduct a sequenced bilateral mission.

The 10-hour mission witnessed participation from Japan Air Self Defense Force’s two Koku Jieitai F-2 fighter jets and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s four F-15 fighter jets.

The aircraft practised intercept and formation training, which will allow aircrews to improve their combined capabilities and tactical skills, while also strengthening the long-standing military-to-military relationships in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

"We have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario."

The bombers then performed a low-pass over Osan Air Base, South Korea, before leaving South Korean airspace and returning to Guam, the US Pacific Air Forces stated.

Pacific Air Forces commander general Terrence J O'Shaughnessy said: "North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability.

"Diplomacy remains the lead, however, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario. If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing."

The US Pacific Command is responsible for maintaining flexible bomber and fighter capabilities in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theatre, by retaining the ability to quickly respond to any regional threat in order to defend the US homeland and in support of its allies.

Image: Two USAF B-1B Lancers fly a ten-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula. Photo: courtesy of the USAF.

Related Companies
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
Autodromo

Architectural Models and Interactive Displays for Airforce Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology