The Nyx Alpha project, a ground-based space camera-telescope system, is being developed by Spaceflux in partnership with the UK Space Command and UK Space Agency for its strategic location in Cyprus. Source: Royal Air Force.

In a boost for the UK’s space endeavours, the UK Space Command and UK Space Agency have awarded a contract to Spaceflux to construct a ground-based space camera-telescope system, named Project Nyx Alpha, in Cyprus.

The telescope aims to bolster the UK’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) by closely monitoring objects in geostationary orbit, providing data on UK satellites and contributing to global efforts for a secure space environment.

The recently unveiled Project Nyx Alpha marks a significant moment for the UK’s space capabilities. Developed by UK space technology company Spaceflux, this ground-based space camera-telescope system is strategically located in Cyprus, offering an enhanced view of the geostationary orbit compared with sites on the UK mainland.

According to GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence: The Space Economy report, on-ground optical telescopes and radars can observe, detect and track spacecraft and space debris.

The primary mission of Nyx Alpha is to provide position information on UK satellites, mitigate collision risks, safeguard space assets and ultimately fortify the nation’s SDA.

The UK is creating a comprehensive military space strategy. The vision is to ensure “freedom of action” in space by making sure that the UK has the capabilities to protect and defend its interests there, according to GlobalData’s The UK Defense Market 2023–2028 report.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, commander of UK Space Command, expressed the significance of SDA in protecting UK and allied interests in space. “Space domain awareness underpins our ability to protect and defend UK and allied interests in space. The UK has critical assets in geostationary orbit, and Project Nyx Alpha will help us to monitor them more closely.

With its monitoring capabilities focused on assets in geostationary orbit, the telescope plays a role in safeguarding the UK’s assets. The contract award was announced at the UK Space Conference in Belfast by Air Vice-Marshal Godfrey and Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency.

Marco Rocchetto, founder and CEO of Spaceflux, highlighted the importance of SDA for the safety and security of in-orbit assets. “Space Domain Awareness is vital for the safety and security of in-orbit assets and is increasingly becoming foundational in space operations.”

The location in Cyprus, coupled with Spaceflux’s solutions, hopes to ensure timely, reliable and accurate SDA systems.

Moreover, the UK Space Command and UK Space Agency revealed plans for the National Space Operations Centre, which is due to launch next year. This centre will consolidate civilian and military SDA capabilities, aligning with the National and Defence Space Strategy.