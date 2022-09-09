View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 9, 2022

Nato and allied nations participate in RAF’s Exercise Cobra Warrior

The latest iteration of the three-week exercise is being conducted between 3 and 23 September.

RAF
The USAF’s HH-60Gs, F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-15 jets and F35A aircraft have also participated in the training event. Credit: © MOD Crown Copyright.

Forces from the Nato, Germany, Italy and the US have commenced the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) capstone tactical training exercise, Cobra Warrior 2022.

The three-week exercise is being conducted between 3 and 23 September.

Cobra Warrior is a biannual exercise, however, the previous iterations of the exercise were postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

This year’s event, being the first in several years, will further provide an opportunity to support larger exercises in future.

Nato’s involvement in the event will allow the deployed forces to enhance interoperability between the Nato members and further hone their procedures, techniques and tactics.

Detachment commander lieutenant colonel Köllner said: “The exercise is very realistic for us, planning together, working together, flying together.

“It also gives our people a focus, they know what they’re working for and we want to be ready for any situation that may come up.”

On 7 September, the Cobra Warrior exercise moved into its Mission 2 phase.

This training event was supported by RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. The base is responsible for the delivery of training packages, using the Air Space Warfare Centre, for the event.

The Italian detachment of Eurofighter Typhoons and German ECR Tornado aircraft are also being hosted by RAF Waddington.

Led by Köllner, the German detachment’s six ECR Tornados have provided ‘suppression of enemy air defence’ capabilities for this multinational training event.

Other participants in the exercise include a Nato E-3A Sentry aircraft, along with US Air Force (USAF) HH-60Gs combat search and rescue aircraft, F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-15 fighter jets and F35A Lightning II aircraft.

The command-and-control support during this training event was provided by the Italian G550.

The Italian and British refuelling aircraft also participated in the event.

Related Companies
AOS Technologies

High-Speed Cameras and Digital Cameras for Airborne and Military Applications

Visit Profile
VPT

High-Reliability Power Conversion Products for Military and Avionics Applications

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology