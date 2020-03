Nato firefighters have completed training on the new F-15 Mobile Aircraft Fire Training (MAFT) asset.

The training was conducted as part of Nato Firefighter Fundamentals course held from 9 to 13 March. The course was hosted by the 435th Construction and Training Squadron (CTS).

The course was conducted to train personnel in handling aircraft mishaps and pilot-extraction scenarios.

The training was attended by 22 Nato firefighters from Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

A mock-up of the MAFT aircraft has been in development since 2018 and was used for training purposes for the first time on Ramstein AB.



The training involved multiple aircraft crash events. Additionally, it offered knowledge on potential hazards of F-15 Eagle aircraft and C-130 Hercules aircraft.

435th CTS fire rescue and contingency training instructor staff sergeant Robert Wellborn said: “We have students from all of the world coming to train.

“A lot of them have these aircraft at their base. Some might not, but they get the opportunity to train before they (are reassigned) to another base with the aircraft.

“It’s a little difficult in some respects with the language barrier but every country has someone that speaks English to translate and make it work.”

The course is conducted three to four times throughout the year.

435th CTS fire rescue and contingency training non-commissioned officer in charge technical sergeant Frank Butler said: “One of the key advantages of the MAFT asset is its mobility.”

The MAFT asset can be easily transported on a trailer to multiple locations whereas the C-130 mock-up fire trainer is fixed near the flight line.