This image shows a pre-production SkyGuardian (Protector) aircraft taking off on a sortie from RAF Waddington in 2021. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

As uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) proliferate in military services, Nato is working to establish a common framework for the operation of such technologies and determining a new standard for ‘sense-and-avoid’ capabilities in autonomous platforms.

According to a UK Royal Air Force (RAF) release published on 4 October, the recently held Nato Joint Capability Group for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (JCGUAS) conducted its autumn meeting in London, at which the group finalised a new sense-and-avoid standard for remotely piloted air vehicles (RPAS).

Attending the JCGUAS conference was over 150 delegates representing air, land, maritime, procurement, technology, and operational experts within Nato alliance, as well as the presence of industry partners and, for the first time, the Republic of Korea.

The RAF release stated that the JCGUAS’ focus was on the “standardisation of [UAS] within the alliance, as well as incorporating new and emerging technologies, including autonomy and artificial intelligence”.

Delivering a Nato-wide standard for sense-and-avoid capabilities was described as “important” by Ross McKenzie, Nato International Staff-UAS Officer and part of the JCGUAS leadership.

Also present was RAF Wing Commander Richard Long, head of the Protector RG Mk1 International Cooperative Programme, which is comprised of nations that have procured, in the process of procuring, or actively considering the acquisition of the MQ-9B RPAS – known as Protector RG Mk1 in the UK.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The JCGUAS is the source of technical and operational UAS information for Nato and addresses UAS issues including acquisition design, employment, capability demonstration, identification of a common approach to airspace management, operator training and standards, and doctrine including tactics/operational procedures, stated the RAF.

Is the MQ-9 already the Nato standard?

The MQ-9B RPAS, developed by US defence prime General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), is the latest iteration of the MQ-series drones and draws heavy influence from its MQ-9A predecessor, which has been widely adopted by Nato members over the past two decades.

Among the most significant differences is the integration of a sense-and-avoid capability, which provides the host platform with the ability to operate in unsegregated airspace, effectively areas in which civilian and/or commercial traffic will pass through. Such airspace is by its nature a vastly more complex environment in which to navigate, with autonomous sense-and-avoid systems a necessity for an RPAS to be able to operate safely.

The UK has been among first nations to commit to the acquisition of the MQ-9B Protector, along with the United States, with other alliance members now confirmed, in the process of confirming, or else considering, the acquisition of the platform.

The MQ-9B, dubbed SkyGuardian by GA-ASI, is capable of the full spectrum of military operations, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, maritime and sub-surface strike, ground attack, airborne early warning, among others. The system has been designed to meet Nato STANAG 4671 standard, which is an airworthiness requirement intended to permit military UAS to operate in other Nato members’ airspace.

Current or future operators of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and/or its MQ-9A predecessor, include the US, UK, France, Belgium, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain, as well as non-Nato countries such as Taiwan and the UAE.

Uniquely, Canada recently announced its intention to acquire hundreds of Hellfire missiles for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, a platform which is not in its inventory, offering a glimpse into a potential future acquisition.