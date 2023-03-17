From the outside, only containers and tents are visible, but the advance set of computers inside these shelters is the backbone of the complete simulated exercise. Credit: Royal Netherlands Air Force/© AIRCOM – Allied Air Command.

Personnel and forces from various Nato member nations and commands are currently undertaking an integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) and command post exercise.

Announced by the Nato Allied Air Command (AIRCOM), the exercise involves integration of Nato’s two major exercises Steadfast Armour 23 (STAR23) and Ramstein Century (RACE23) with the Netherlands-led command post exercise Joint Project Optic Windmill 2023 (JPOW).

It commenced on 6 March and will continue until 1 April.

All the major activities during this exercise will be held at Lieutenant General Best Barracks in De Peel, which is also home base for Dutch air defenders.

Personnel from headquarters across the alliance along with AIRCOM, Allied Maritime Command, Naval Striking and Support Forces Nato are taking part in the event.

The exercise includes a series of drills that involve deployment of a simulated aggressor, equipped with weapon systems, high-tech missiles and drones, against the allied forces.

It is testing the effectiveness of allied forces to quickly respond and counter airborne adversaries.

Additionally, the exercise involves integration of surface-based air and missile defence systems in different simulated environments.

It includes combining the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, aircraft and vessels together with Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept On Target batteries from Germany, Romania, Spain and the Netherlands and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System batteries from Hungary, the Netherlands and Norway.

This forms a complete multinational mix that works to train together to handle various threats under single leadership.

The Nato’s IAMD includes multi-layer defensive systems that allows forces to create a protective layer across various altitudes and area sizes.

In order to avoid unnecessary usage of resources, strict procedures are implemented for deconfliction collision of similar/concurrent actions in a particular area.