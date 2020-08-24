Nato AWACS aircraft participates in Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

A Nato E-3A Sentry Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft is participating in exercise Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4.

The binational training event is carried out between the airforces of the US and Poland to maintain joint readiness and enhance interoperability capabilities. The AWACS aircraft will remain deployed to Krakow from 21-28 August.

During the deployment, the AWACS crew will collaborate with the Polish Control and Reporting Center and aid the Polish and US fighter jets by offering exercise air command and control.

Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4 exercise consists of flights over allied territory under Nato’s Assurance Measures.

The measures were implemented in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. They are intended to confirm Nato’s commitment to the eastern members of the alliance and to prevent any hostility against Nato members.



Established at Geilenkirchen Air Base in Germany, the fleet of 14 AWACS aircraft of Nato carry out different operations. The aircraft also supports the Global Coalition to overthrow ISIS and the Operation Sea Guardian.

Earlier this month, US airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft arrived in Poland to take part in the bilateral training during Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4.

Last month, Nato’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force received the fourth RQ-4D Phoenix remotely piloted aircraft at the Italian Air Force Base (AFB) in Sigonella.

British Royal Air Force (RAF) Lithuania-based Typhoon fighter aircraft were launched for the fifth time to conduct a routine Nato Air Policing mission.

In November last year, Nato and Boeing signed a $1bn agreement to modernise its fleet of AWACS aircraft.