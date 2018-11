Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has opened a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and test facility for AW101 and NH90 helicopter transmissions in Norway.

Located in Kongsberg, Norway, the new development will help offer an in-country capability for the AW101 and NH90 helicopter fleets in the country.

It will also provide support to other AW101 and NH90 aircraft deployed throughout Scandinavia, as well as for other international fleets.



Furthermore, Leonardo and Kongsberg have also entered into a 25-year agreement to strengthen and expand the collaboration between the two companies.

Leonardo Helicopters managing director Gian Piero Cutillo said: “We are very pleased to have signed a 25-year agreement with Kongsberg, expanding and extending our collaboration to ensure we deliver efficient in-country support for Norway’s AW101 and NH90 helicopters and other operators in the region.

“The site will serve as an integral part of Leonardo’s comprehensive support solution for the AW101 Norwegian all-weather search and rescue helicopter.”

“The opening of this new facility and our agreement with Kongsberg confirms our long-term commitment to Norway and delivery of the industrial participation plan we committed to when we signed the original helicopter contracts.”

The facility will feature the latest multi-purpose test rig that will enable gearboxes to be fully tested before being returned to service, reducing the time and cost of MRO facility activities.

The new unit will also help support and strengthen Leonardo’s Industrial Participation commitments in Norway for the NH90 multi-role military helicopter.

Furthermore, the site will serve as an integral part of Leonardo’s comprehensive support solution for the AW101 Norwegian all-weather search and rescue helicopter (NAWSARH).

Currently, 16 NAWSARH units are in the process of being delivered to the country.