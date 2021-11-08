Mira’s AR headset to support communications for Travis AFB maintainers

With the help of the AR headset, airmen can gain access to expert knowledge and gain collaborative remote troubleshooting support. Credit: NASA Johnson / Flickr.

The US Air Force (USAF) has announced the procurement of a new augmented reality (AR) headset to support communications for maintainers at Travis Air Force Base (AFB).

Called Prism Pro, the technology is being procured from Los Angeles-based AR company Mira in partnership with Travis AFB’s Phoenix Spark innovation cell.

With the technology, Travis AFB maintainers can communicate directly with home base subject matter experts (SMEs) from anywhere, according to 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs staff sergeant Christian Conrad.

Talking about the Prism Pro headset, Mira’s Department of Defense program manager Esteban Castellanos mentions that it functions by ’empowering remote access to SMEs, shrinking the knowledge gap between deployed airmen and their leadership back at home’.

Through this AR technology, airmen gain access to expert knowledge and ‘collaborative remote troubleshooting’ support, as well as reference technical order guidance via interactive workflow tools.



Furthermore, the solution minimises the need for travel via remote audits/remote engineering dispositions.

According to the USAF, the Mira contract is the result of its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants.

Phoenix Spark director major Eric Robinson said: “A big part of what we do at Phoenix Spark is leverage our partnerships in the private sector to give solutions to the warfighter, give back time and save money. The SBIR grants help us to do exactly that.”