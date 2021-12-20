US MIARNG offers UH-60 maintenance training to Latvian Air Force

UH-60 crew chief Company B 147th Aviation Regiment US Army sergeant Zach Hollman and Latvian Air Force captain Raimonds Lugēņins inspect landing gear on a Black Hawk. Credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco.

The US Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) is providing UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance training to the Latvian Air Force.

MIARNG Company B, 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment is responsible for providing the training.

Latvian Air Force captain Raimonds Lugēņins is the first UH-60 maintainer to receive the training in Michigan, MIARNG staff sergeant Tristan Viglianco reported.

US Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 147th Aviation Regiment special projects officer Craig Fleser said: “When we were asked if we could provide training and expertise to the Latvian Air Force, we reviewed their needs and came back with a yes.

“As of right now we plan on training on-the-ground maintainers and crew chiefs in the back of aircraft.”



Lugēņins, who is acting as a test run, has already completed learning UH-60 repair basics. He spent ten weeks for this at Pennsylvania’s Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site in Fort Indiantown Gap.

He said: “The UH-60 is a totally new helicopter for the Latvian Air Force.

“Since it is a new system, we don’t know about it. Getting insight on maintenance, flying, and operation from experienced guys is a good thing.”

The Latvian Air Force is procuring four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Currently, Mi-17 Hip serves as the Latvian Air Force’s primary helicopter.

UH-60 crew chief Company B 147th Aviation Regiment US Army sergeant Zach Hollman said: “[Lugēņins] will be receiving the same training that any non-rated crew member who flies and works on Black Hawks receives.”