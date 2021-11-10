MemComputing wins contracts for satellite computing and signal processing

The US DoD is leveraging MemComputing for advanced satellite computing and signal processing. Credit: godata img / Flickr.

Disruptive high-performance computing technology developer MemComputing has secured two small business innovation research (SBIR) Phase I contracts.

The contracts have been awarded through US Air Force’s (USAF) AFWERX in association with the US Space Force (USSF).

MemComputing noted that these projects are aimed at providing combat fighters with capabilities such as advanced satellite computing and signal processing.

The company will focus on addressing the challenges faced by existing space robotic technologies in implementing tasks such as space debris capture.

MemComputing will investigate and study this problem with the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL-RVSV) RNGRS Program in partnership with the USSF.



This partnership is aimed at improving the service’s autonomous Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO).

The company will employ a MemCPU-based technology solution to allow a robotic arm-equipped satellite to capture space debris that causes risks to US mission-critical assets in space.

The technology will help calculate the optimum motion planning for the space robotic system.

MemComputing will work on developing detailed plans for a MemCPU-based Neural Network and a real-time Neural Network.

The MemCPU-based Neural Network will offer rapid and precise training while real-time Neural Network will advance signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities.

An advanced signal processing system is currently maintained by the USAF’s 361st Air Combat Command (ACC) Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group (ISRG).

MemComputing CEO John Beane said: “While we began our journey solving intractable computations for the commercial world, we are finding even more technical challenges perfectly suited for MemComputing within the DoD.

“We look forward to demonstrating the ground-breaking capabilities of our technology on such diverse computational challenges.”

The company will present the technical data and project plans towards the end of Phase I. The Phase II SBIR will include the development of a prototype.

In March, MemComputing won an SBIR Phase II contract to optimise tracking moving targets from space.