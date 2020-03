Meggitt has been awarded a contract by Bell Textron to deliver components for the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.

The $73m contract includes the supply of composite ice protection components for the aircraft over five years.

Specifically, the British firm will deliver composite de-icing propeller rotor blankets, fairings, heated spinners and pendulums.

Electro-thermal ice protection components are produced using composite material integrated with thermal technology.

According to the company, Meggitt’s electro-thermal technology is designed to safeguard the edges of helicopter blades, spinner cones, skirts and fairings.



The company’s electro-thermal ice protection and advanced heating elements are mostly integrated into the airframe’s blade systems.

Meggitt chief executive Tony Wood said: “The Osprey is an iconic platform and we are grateful for the trust that Bell has once again placed in Meggitt to provide composite solutions that greatly enhance flight safety, efficiency and performance.”

The V-22 is a joint-service helicopter developed by Bell Helicopters and Boeing Rotorcraft Systems.

The aircraft features a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) system and carries a payload capacity of 24 troops or up to 6,000lb of cargo. It has a combat range of 430nm.

The US Air Force (USAF) and the US Marine Corps (USMC) operate the medium-lift, multi-mission tilt-rotor, which is available in three configurations.

The first CMV-22B Osprey variant was delivered to the US Navy last month.

The company received a contract to supply fuel bladders for V-22 Osprey in November 2019.

In October the same year, Meggitt won a contract to supply fuel bladders for C130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.