Meggitt has secured a contract to deliver fuel bladders for the C130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

The contract was awarded by Lockheed Martin and has an estimated value of $16.5m. Meggitt will begin deliveries from next year.

Under the contract, the company will supply long-life, lightweight fuel bladders to Lockheed Martin.

The fuel bladders use polyurethane technology and are said to be flexible and maintenance-free.

Meggitt Airframe Systems division president Chris Allen said: “We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin on this crucial programme. The Super Hercules is one of the hardest working aircraft in the world, refuelling, transporting, firefighting and performing reconnaissance.



“We are proud that Meggitt innovation, through our durable fuel bladders, will support these daily activities.”

The contract comes after Meggitt won a contract to supply Aerial Weapons Scoring Systems (AWSS) to the US Army.

Last week, Lockheed Martin announced that the global C-130J Super Hercules fleet achieved a milestone by surpassing two million flight hours.

The aircraft supports a variety of missions, ranging from aerial refuelling, combat, special operations, transport, medevac, and humanitarian relief to search and rescue.

The US Air Force is the largest operator of the C-130J aircraft. The C-130J is the newest version of the C-130 Hercules and is the current production model.

In June, New Zealand became the latest country to choose the Super Hercules platform.

The country selected the aircraft to replace five ageing C-130 Hercules.