SKY WARDEN won the first place in the recent Frontex contest. Credit: MBDA.

France’s MBDA has secured first export deal for its counter uncrewed aerial vehicle (C-UAV) system, SKY WARDEN.

The contract from an unnamed Middle Eastern country comes as SKY WARDEN achieved first place in the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) competition.

MBDA’s system was declared the “best system to protect the EU’s borders” after the final testing phase of the contest.

MBDA group sales and business development executive Lorenzo Mariani said: “Signing this export contract marks a crucial step in our commitment to ensuring the security and sovereignty of our partners around the world.”

SKY WARDEN is configured as a multi-layer system capable of engaging drones ranging from micro to tactical categories at distances up to 8km.

It builds on MBDA’s previous command and control (C2) architecture, which integrates multiple sensors and effectors for detecting, identifying, and classifying aerial threats using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The solution incorporates diverse methods to counter drones, including the CILAS HELMA-P laser weapon, omni-directional and focused jammers, MBDA’s HTK drone interceptors, as well as the MISTRAL 3 missile.

The system claims an interception success rate above 96%.

The modular design enables users to modify or upgrade the system in response to changing threat environments through integration of new effectors.

SKY WARDEN can be deployed for static site protection or mounted on vehicles for mobility.

It also supports integration with other medium-range air defence assets such as VL MICA or CAMM-ER systems.

“SKY WARDEN provides an innovative and comprehensive response to the challenges posed by asymmetric air threats. This unique drone-fighting system combines state-of-the-art technology, unprecedented flexibility, and a constantly evolving capability. With SKY WARDEN, we offer our customers robust and adaptable protection against all UAV threats, today and tomorrow,” added Lorenzo Mariani.

In October 2025, a consortium led by MBDA completed initial concept review (ICR) of the Hypersonic Defence Interceptor System (HYDIS).

