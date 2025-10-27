The HYDIS programme is set to create a new interception solution designed to safeguard Europe’s territory, population, and high-value assets. Credit: MBDA.

A consortium led by European missile manufacturer MBDA has completed initial concept review (ICR) of the Hypersonic Defence Interceptor System (HYDIS), advancing in its development of a hypersonic interceptor.

The review took place at the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) offices in Montrouge, France on 24 October 2025. It marks the completion of the second stage of the three-year Concept Phase.

The consortium has narrowed down and evaluated the two most promising interceptor concepts submitted from the Solution Space Review.

Building on the Concept Robustness analysis completed in H1 2025, a comprehensive technical data package was delivered to the participating states, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

This information included an in-depth value analysis considering potential interceptor concepts against joint metrics and concept of operations (CONOPS).

Subsequently, a propulsive architecture for both the initial acceleration and mid-course phases was agreed upon.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Currently, investigations into Kill Vehicle designs are ongoing. The proactive engagement of the participating states in the Concept Phase has been a crucial factor in ensuring timely completion of all planned milestones.

To align on common user requirements, workshops were held to discuss nation-provided information.

This alignment process will conclude in early 2026 with the mission definition review.

HYDIS programme will now enter the third step in the Concept Phase, further maturing and assessing the interceptor design.

The final concept review scheduled to take place in 2026 will enable narrowing down to one concept for further development.

The HYDIS programme, launched as part of the Timely Warning and Interception with Space-based Theatre surveillance (TWISTER) PESCO initiative, represents a comprehensive European effort to develop a new interception solution that will protect European territory, population and high value assets.

It brings together 19 partners and more than 30 subcontractors from 14 European countries.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up