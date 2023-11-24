A KF-21 Boromae conducting a test flight earlier in 2023. Credit: KAI.

MBDA and Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed an agreement to deepen cooperation, which will see new missile systems integrated into South Korea’s fighters, as well as potential joint export opportunities.

In a 24 November release, European missile manufacturer MBDA stated that the company is already working with KAI to integrate its Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile on the KAI-led KF-21 Boromae fighter aircraft.

Examples of areas of cooperation being explored under the new agreement include the integration of MBDA munitions such as SPEAR, ASRAAM and Brimstone into KAI platforms such as KF-21 and FA-50, and the export of the above platforms and missiles, stated MBDA.

The agreement was signed on 20 November by Chris Allam, managing director of MBDA UK, and Kang Goo-young, CEO of KAI, in London during a Korean State visit to the UK.

(From left): Chris Allam, managing director of MBDA UK, and Kang Goo-young, CEO of KAI. Credit: MBDA.

Kang Goo-young stated: “Recently, there has been growing global demand for various armaments. We will work with MBDA to propose enhanced domestic fighter aircraft to our customers.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Global fixed-wing military market to expand

According to analysis by GlobalData, the global military fixed-wing aircraft market is worth $71.7bn in 2023 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% to reach a value of $110.6bn by 2033.

The North American region is expected to maintain its leading position globally owing to the high-value multi-year procurement programmes of the US Armed Forces. However, the Asia-Pacific region will hold the second-largest position globally with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Although China and India continue to fuel the region’s military fixed-wing market growth, increasing demand from other key regional militaries such as Japan, Indonesia and South Korea is also expected to further propel market growth, GlobalData forecasts.

Several emerging militaries in Africa and Middle East regions, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others, are also procuring 4.5 generation combat aircraft in the years ahead.

KF-21 Boromae: South Korea’s indigenous fighter

Earlier this year, KAI achieved a milestone in the KF-21 fighter programme, completing the first test flight of the prototype aircraft. South Korea is set to receive 40 KF-21s by 2028, with plans to put an additional 80 jets into service by 2032.

The KF-21 Boramae programme signifies a significant investment in South Korea’s defence sector with a projected contract allocation of $7.8bn over 2023–33. Each KF-21 unit is estimated to cost approximately $65m (Won84.9bn).

Additional reporting by Harry McNeil.