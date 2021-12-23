Maxar wins contract extensions with three international defence customers

The agreements will extend the three customers’ ability to directly task and download 30cm-class satellite imagery. Credit: NOAA/NASA/x`x`NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center/Flickr.

Maxar Technologies has secured contract extensions with three undisclosed international defence and intelligence customers.

The agreements have a total value of up to $100m.

According to the company, the contracts will extend the customers’ ability to directly task and download 30cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from the company’s current constellation.

Work will be performed under Maxar’s ‘Direct Access Program’.

Related

This programme offers access to advanced Earth imaging satellites for defence, intelligence and commercial customers.

Based on their specific mission requirements, the customers are provided with encrypted downlinks and data distribution rights.

Under one of these three contracts, a commitment to procure direct access to Maxar’s next-generation WorldView Legion satellites will be provided.

Maxar noted that the first of these satellites are expected to launch between May and June next year.

This is Maxar’s second commitment for WorldView Legion capacity.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



As per information on the company’s website, WorldView Legion will provide ‘unprecedented visibility into changing planet to solve the biggest challenges’ that the world is facing today.

Maxar Global Field Operations EVP Tony Frazier said: “Maxar’s international defence and intelligence customers continue to rely on the unrivalled quality of our imagery to meet critical national security requirements.

“Our long-term partnerships and deep understanding of these customers’ missions informed how we designed the WorldView Legion satellites, and we are very encouraged by the demand we’re seeing.

“Increased collection capacity benefits not only monitoring applications, but it will also accelerate our ability to map the globe in 3D, understand precise change and deliver AI-powered insights on mission-relevant timelines.”

In October 2019, the US Air Force Research Laboratory awarded a contract to Maxar to develop an automated, Cloud-based GEOINT analysis architecture.