Mattermost secures SBIR Phase II contract through USAF’s AFWERX

Mattermost will work in collaboration with Tanker Airlift Control Center at Scott AFB, Illinois, and other stakeholders to adapt the new collaboration platform. Credit: US Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Brian J Valencia.

Mattermost has secured a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract through the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) AFWERX programme.

The agreement will see the company expediate efforts to allow the US Air Force (USAF) to adopt and implement its new secure collaboration platform.

Under the new Phase II contract, the company will continue to completely develop mission-specific features identified during Phase I.

Mattermost’s platform will allow different government departments and agencies in the US to establish secure collaboration with each other.

The new secure collaboration platform is an open-source solution, which can be self-customised by the government units to facilitate data sovereignty and security.

It will also allow enhanced organisation of distributed tools, team members and other mission-critical processes.

During the SBIR Phase II contract, Mattermost, US Air Mobility Command and the USAF Platform One will work in collaboration with the stakeholders of the Digital Aircrew Initiative and Tanker Airlift Control Center at Scott Air Force Base (AFB) in Illinois.

Together, the teams will work to operationalise the collaboration platform in order to facilitate its adoption by the USAF’s 618th Air Operations Centre (AOC), to carry out air mobility operations.

Once fully adopted, the collaboration platform will allow a large number of airmen at the operations centre, at the flight line and in the cockpit, to securely share the mission-critical information.

It will also enhance operational efficiency, along with maintaining communications security.

Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovation Cell former director major Justin Poole said: “Using a secure, digital collaboration solution like Mattermost offers a significant improvement to our overall mission velocity and safety.

“Mattermost’s scalability has allowed the platform to become a critical tool for optimising collaboration across our teams, for example, enabling our airmen to command and control with access to mission intelligence ahead of deployment, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and increased preparation.”