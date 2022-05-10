Marshall Aerospace to provide maintenance services for Indian C-130J

Marshall Aerospace will conduct in-depth maintenance inspection on the IAF’s C-130J aircraft fleet. Credit: © 2019 Capt. Clayton/Marshall Aerospace.

Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Marshall Aerospace to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft fleet.

Under the 12-year contract, Marshall Aerospace will conduct in-depth maintenance inspections on the entire fleet.

Marshall Aerospace managing director Neil McManus said: “We are delighted to have been selected through competition to provide dedicated and comprehensive maintenance services to the Indian Air Force, whilst delivering committed support to Lockheed Martin in their broader foreign military sales contract.”

The IAF received its first C-130J aircraft via the US Government’s foreign military sale (FMS) deal in 2008.

The IAF currently operates a fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, which were procured under an additional $328.8m contract with Lockheed Martin in 2021.

The C-130J-30 aircraft features a highly integrated configuration, which is designed to support India’s special mission requirements.

Lockheed Martin’s C-130J-30 is the latest version of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with various system improvements.

Additionally, the aircraft fleet also supports a wide range of critical missions, including search and rescue operations, airlift, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

Lockheed Martin C-130 India programme manager Curtis Jones said: “It’s important that we can count on our longstanding service centre, Marshall Aerospace, to support one of the most active C-130J fleets in the world.

“Through an integrated team and dedicated support, together, we can ensure the Indian Air Force’s C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission.”