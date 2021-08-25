Lockheed Martin and Indian Air Force renew C-130J fleet support contract

Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has secured a contract to provide support for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft.

Under the $328.8m, five-year Follow On Support II (FOS), Lockheed Martin will provide an integrated team and dedicated support to manage the logistics and engineering elements of the IAF’s C-130J fleet.

Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice-president and general manager Rod McLean said: “As the C-130 OEM, Lockheed Martin brings forth an outstanding team of experts who offer deep knowledge and unmatched insights of the C-130 to our operators.

“It is an honour to continue to partner with the Indian Air Force to support one of the most active C-130J fleets in the world.

“Through an integrated team and dedicated support, Lockheed Martin ensures the IAF’s C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission.”



The FOS II contract includes Lockheed sustainment efforts for the IAF’s entire Super Hercules fleet, as well as extended options, including the company’s support for the C-130J airframe, peculiar and common spare items, engines, propellers, software, publication services, and ground handling equipment (GHE).

Support services also include contractor furnished equipment (CFE), ground support equipment (GSE) and test equipment.

Under the latest FOS II contract, five C-130J Hercules aircraft will undergo 12-year servicing at a Lockheed-approved Heavy Maintenance Center, starting from next year.

In 2008, the Government of India announced the purchase of six C-130J Super Hercules airlifters via a foreign military sale (FMS) with the USAF.

The C-130J Hercules is the latest model of C-130, featuring a glass cockpit, digital avionics and a new propulsion system with a six-bladed propeller.

The Hercules is the US Air Force’s principal tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft. The C-130J-30 is a stretch version of the C-130J.

The IAF has placed orders for additional aircraft. Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) delivered the 100th C-130J Super Hercules empennage from its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India, in February 2019.

